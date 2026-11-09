Greek authorities find 12 bodies in boat carrying migrants south of Crete; 18 rescued

No further information was immediately available on the identities of the 12 people who died, or the circumstances of their deaths. Greece's coast guard said the boat they were travelling in was found about 15 nautical miles — about 28 km or 18 miles — south of the southern island of Crete on Monday morning.

Another two boats, one carrying 47 people and another with 40 people on board, were also found sailing south of Crete. The coast guard said all were being taken to a port on the southern coast of Crete.

Thousands of migrants have been making the dangerous sea crossing from the northern shores of Africa to Greece in recent months.

Greece lies on one of the most frequently used routes for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa, the Middle East and Asia and heading into Europe.