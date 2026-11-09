Greek authorities find 12 bodies in boat carrying migrants south of Crete; 18 people are rescued

Separately, the coast guard said that more than 180 people were found on three other boats heading across the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa to Crete on Monday morning, the latest in what has been a steady flow of boats from Libya to Greece. The crossing has become one of the main migrant routes to Europe.

No further information was immediately available on the identities of the 12 people who died or the circumstances of their deaths. Greece's coast guard said the boat they were travelling in was found about 15 nautical miles -- about 28 kilometres or 18 miles -- south of the southern Greek island of Crete on Monday morning.

Another two boats, one carrying about 47 people and another with about 40 people on board, were also found sailing south of Crete. The first was spotted by an aircraft from the European Union's border agency Frontex, while the second was found by a Frontex drone, the coast guard said.