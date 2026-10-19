Grass fire at Canadian military base kills 4 soldiers, critically injures 19 other people

Maj. Gen. Wade Rutland on Sunday said military officials knew about the fire for hours but believed it was sufficiently contained to allow training to continue before winds suddenly shifted, sending flames racing toward the soldiers.

“The fire was a kilometre away when the wind shifted. That is not normal for a fire to move a kilometre in 36 seconds,” he said at a news conference in Edmonton.

Rutland said a commander at the scene told him that soldiers went from seeing no fire to having flames upon them in less than a minute.

The fire broke out Saturday during high-intensity combat training involving Charlie Company of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry.