Govt withdraws emergency gas curbs imposed during Hormuz disruption as LNG supplies normalise

The threat to traffic through the waterway prompted the government to invoke emergency powers in March to safeguard domestic fuel and gas supplies.

While India diversified crude oil purchases by sourcing supplies from other producers, natural gas imports remained exposed because most LNG cargoes from Qatar pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The disruption led some suppliers to invoke force majeure, prompting the government to introduce emergency measures to prioritise gas supplies to essential sectors.

The March order empowered the government to direct sector-wise allocation and diversion of domestic gas, LNG and regasified LNG to ensure uninterrupted supplies to priority consumers after suppliers invoked force majeure clauses amid the West Asia crisis.

Under the emergency measures, supplies to piped natural gas (PNG) households, compressed natural gas (CNG) for transport, LPG production and pipeline operations were to be maintained at 100 per cent of their average consumption over the previous six months.

Fertiliser plants were assured 70 per cent of their average gas requirement, while industrial consumers connected to the national gas grid and city gas distribution networks were guaranteed 80 per cent of their average consumption, subject to operational availability.

To meet those priorities, the government had authorised curtailment of gas supplies to petrochemical plants and power stations, while directing oil refiners to reduce gas consumption to about 65 per cent of their average use, wherever operationally feasible.

The order had also required state-run GAIL, in coordination with the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), to pool and redistribute gas supplies, notify a pooled price for diverted gas, and oversee implementation of revised allocation schedules.

Gas producers, LNG importers, marketers, pipeline operators and city gas distributors were directed to comply with revised supply schedules, while the emergency provisions overrode existing gas sale agreements and other commercial contracts.