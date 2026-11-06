Governors of US Pacific Northwest states host Diwali celebrations

The Diwali celebrations commenced in mid-October and will continue until November 10 when the Governor of Oregon is scheduled to host the final ceremony at the State Capitol in Salem, a press statement issued by the Consulate General of India in Seattle said Thursday.

The celebrations were attended by US senators, members of US Congress, local mayors and a large number of Indian-American community leaders.

The top political leadership in the region applauded the role and contribution of the Indian-American community to their respective states' economies and underlined the importance of cultural diversity.

Addressing the celebration at the Idaho State Capitol last month, Governor Brad Little said the state of Idaho is proud to have a “vibrant Indian community that contributes very much to our state through their businesses, professions, service and civic involvement. Indian Americans help strengthen Idaho’s economy and help our communities be better places to live, work and raise a family.”

At the Diwali celebration hosted at the Governor’s Mansion in Lincoln on October 20, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen said the Indian community is an “incredibly vital piece of who we are as the people of Nebraska... It’s really important that you keep these traditions alive in your families. Never, ever, ever let the light go out!”