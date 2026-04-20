Google denies involvement in USD 125 million Chromebook graft case in Indonesia

Makarim, who was the education minister between 2019 and 2024, allegedly favoured Google's Chromebook despite a ministry research team refusing to recommend the laptop model due to ineffectiveness in regions lacking internet access.

Makarim is accused of abusing his authority by steering the nationwide procurement in 2020–2021 “entirely for personal business interests," prosecutors said. They said he pressed Google to invest in PT Aplikasi Karya Anak Bangsa, known as PT AKAB, the parent company of Gojek.

The purchase of more than 1.2 million Chromebooks was designed to strengthen Google's dominance in Indonesia's educational sector. The program was linked to Google's investments of about USD 787 million in PT AKAB through Google Asia Pacific, lead prosecutor Muhammad Fadli Paramajeng said.

Makarim received about 809 billion rupiah (USD 48.2 million) in connection with the program, prosecutors alleged.

Beaumont denied the allegation. “There was no connection at all between Google's investment in GoTo and any of the conversations with the Ministry of Education,” he told the panel of three judges. Makarim's Gojek merged with the country's biggest e-commerce firm, Tokopedia, to form the GoTo Group in 2021.

Sengupta also denied the charges.

Google has previously stated that Chromebooks are designed for the realities of the classroom, including those in remote areas. While optimised for the cloud, they are offline-capable even without connectivity. It also said that Google licenses software and does not dictate Chromebooks' pricing.

Makarim, a Harvard University graduate, co-founded Gojek in 2009 and remained until 2019, when the company was valued at over USD 10 billion. He stepped down to join the cabinet of former Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Prosecutors allege his resignation from PT AKAB and Gojek was a “strategic concealment” to mask conflicts of interest while Makarim appointed close associates as directors and “beneficial owners,” allowing him to maintain indirect control over company decisions.