Google commits to invest up to $40 billion in Anthropic

The deal is the latest in a series of huge investments that tech giants have made in the top AI startups, OpenAI and Anthropic. Last week, Amazon agreed to invest as much as $25 billion in Anthropic.

Google will invest $10 billion in cash now at a $350 billion valuation, which is the same value Anthropic had in February. The other $30 billion in cash will be invested when Anthropic meets certain milestones.

Under the latest investment, Google will provide Anthropic with 5 gigawatts of computing power starting in 2027, which is enough electricity to power all the homes in Minnesota. It could provide more computing power if that was needed.