Good sign, says Canada on resuming visa services

“Our feeling is that a suspension should never have happened in the first place,” Immigration Minister Marc Miller was quoted as saying.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Oct 2023 1:24 AM GMT
Immigration Minister Marc Miller 

TORONTO: Welcoming India’s decision to resume some visa services in the country from Thursday, Canada said the move was a “good sign” after “an anxious time” for many Canadians, amid a diplomatic row over the killing of a Sikh separatist.

DTNEXT Bureau

