Gold mine collapse kills at least 6 in southwest Colombia

Jorge Tovar Castillo, a disaster response official in Nariño, said on Monday that an additional 12 to 15 miners have been reported as missing following the accident in the municipality of Santa Barbara de Iscuande. He said municipal authorities were handling the response to the accident but added that communication had been difficult.

Santa Barbara de Iscuande is surrounded by dense rainforest and can only be reached by boat or small aircraft.

“We are waiting for their next report,” Tovar Castillo said. “We are waiting to see if they require additional support.”

In a message on X, Nariño's governor, Luis Alfonso Escobar, said the gold mine that collapsed was an “informal” mine.