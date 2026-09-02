Global warming will exceed limit, UN says in a report that maps path to get back below danger zone

Passing the longtime warming threshold

After the Paris climate accord, the United Nations ordered its climate science arm to study different warming limits. A goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above mid-19th century temperatures became generally accepted after the scientists found dramatic impacts that affect people and the planet at 2 degrees Celsius (3.8 degrees Fahrenheit) but not at 1.5 degrees.

The world is now at 1.4 degrees Celsius (2.5 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, some scientists have calculated. The measure is based on a 20-year average, rather than a single year's temperatures.

Despite experts saying there's no way to limit warming to 1.5 degrees, U.N. officials long maintained the 1.5 window was still open. Wednesday's report finally admitted that the world will cross the 1.5 threshold “in the next few years.”

The report said the most optimistic scenario has warming peaking at 1.8 degrees (3.2 degrees Fahrenheit) around mid-century if countries pursue ambitious climate goals, but that governments' current policies should push temperatures to 2.6 degrees (4.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels by 2100.

So instead of preventing warming of 1.5 degrees, now the UN said it wants policymakers to “prepare for and navigate a future'' in which the globe crosses that limit and then corrects course and cools temperatures. The report envisions that global temperatures will pass 1.5 “within the next few years,” follow a hump-shaped path of more warming, peak, then gradually cool to below the 1.5 mark, ideally by the end of the century. The report and experts call it “overshoot.”

“Let's be very clear, 1.5 target is still the goal. But now we need to approach it differently from above,” said UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.

The 1.5 limit is not “some magical climate cliff” where it's just game over, said University of Victoria climate scientist Andrew Weaver, who wasn't part of the study. “Every tenth of a degree we avoid still means less damage.”