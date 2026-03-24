Global shares rebound after Trump hints at possible end to Iran war

France's CAC 40 gained 0.4 per cent in early trading to 7,759.97, while the German DAX edged up 0.2 per cent to 22,695.54. Britain's FTSE 100 inched up less than 0.1 per cent to 9,899.12.

US shares were set to be little changed, with Dow futures up less than 0.1 per cent at 46,536.00. S&P 500 futures were also virtually unchanged, declining less than 0.1 per cent to 6,634.50.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 1.4 per cent to finish at 52,252.28, recovering some of the losses it suffered the previous day.