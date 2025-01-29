Global conference on opportunities, challenges in labour sector begins in Riyadh

RIYADH: Policymakers, industry leaders, scholars, innovators and field experts from the labour sector on Wednesday gathered here in Saudi Arabia to participate in a global conference to discuss challenges and draw a future roadmap for the labour market.

The second edition of 'Global Labour Market Conference' (GLMC) under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz began at the sprawling King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre (KAICC) -- a state-of-the-art complex with heritage architecture.

"Since its establishment a year ago, the GLMC has become a leading platform for shaping the future (in the labour sector). Today in Riyadh gathered a distinguished group of participants from over 100 countries, government leaders, experts, innovators, and policymakers," said Saudi Arabia's Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman AlRajhi in the opening remarks on behalf of the King.

"We are all united in our efforts to discuss current challenges and draw a future roadmap for the labour market globally," AlRajhi said.

Director-General of the International Labour Organisation, Gilbert F Houngbo, and other senior officials of the ILO are also participating in the conference.

The first edition of GLMC, held in December 2023, saw a massive gathering of cross-sectoral decision-makers and experts.

The conference addressed central challenges and opportunities facing the global market, driving conversations on labour dynamics and solutions.

Its second edition is tipped to take the scale and the level of discussion higher, with the participation of a whole spectrum of experts.

The list of speakers, shared by organisers ahead of the conference, includes names of CEOs of several private companies, international consultancy firms, regional heads of many MNCs, including Indian conglomerate TCS, scholars from top universities like the Johns Hopkins University, representatives of the World Bank, ILO and European Labour Mobility Institute, among others.

Besides, entrepreneurs and representatives of an international transport workers' federation and Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF), others are also scheduled to speak during the mega-conference that puts Saudi Arabia in the spotlight.