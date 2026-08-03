Ghana parliament backs tough cocoa farm protections, with up to 20 years in prison

The new measure was passed on Thursday, but the contents of the law were not made public until late Sunday. President John Mahama has not yet signed the law.

The legislation would give all cocoa farms protected status, making it a criminal offence to repurpose them for anything else without authorisation, drawing criticism from farmers.

“If the law stands as it is now, it's not fair,” said Moses Djan Asiedu, administrator of the Ghana Cooperative Cocoa Farmers and Marketing Association Limited and a cocoa farmer.