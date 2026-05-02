Ghana becomes latest African country to reject US health deal, citing data sharing concerns

The deal included provisions that would have allowed US entities access to Ghana's sensitive health data without necessary safeguards, according to Arnold Kavaarpuo, executive director of Ghana's Data Protection Commission.

The scope of the data access that was requested under the deal “went far beyond what would typically be required,” Kavaarpuo told The Associated Press.

A US State Department spokesperson said the department does not disclose details of bilateral negotiations. “We continue to look for ways to strengthen the bilateral partnership between our two countries,” the spokesperson added, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.