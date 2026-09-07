Germany fights Gaza genocide claims at top UN court

The Central American country accuses Berlin of violating the Genocide Convention and international humanitarian law by “facilitating” acts of genocide in Gaza by providing arms and other military support to Israel.

While the case centres on Germany, it indirectly takes aim at Israel's campaign in Gaza in response to the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas. Israel, which isn't a party in the proceedings, strongly denies that its actions amount to acts of genocide.

“Nicaragua's conduct indicates that it was not interested in hearing Germany's view on its allegations, but simply in bringing Germany before this court,” Julia Monar, Germany's top lawyer, told the judges.

According to Monar, Nicaragua failed to properly notify the German government and gave her country less than a month to reply before launching proceedings. Countries are typically expected to attempt to resolve disputes before bringing them to the court.

Another lawyer for Germany, Antonios Tzanakopoulos, said that Nicaragua's formal notification about the case came from a Yahoo email address sent to a general inbox, rather than through the appropriate diplomatic channels.