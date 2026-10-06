Germany arrests former foreign intelligence chief on spying allegations

August Hanning, 80, served as president of the Federal Intelligence Service, or BND, from December 1998 to November 2005.

He is "strongly suspected of treasonous espionage, spying out state secrets, attempted treason, and espionage," the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Hanning was arrested in Bad Toelz-Wolfratshausen in southern Germany. A former aide of his, identified only as Manfred D., was also arrested Tuesday in Steinfurt in western Germany.