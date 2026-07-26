German police hunt suspect in Berlin Pride van-ramming attack that left 1 dead, 16 injured

Police and prosecutors asked for help in finding the 21-year-old, whom they identified as Abdul B.

They said he is believed to have injured several people with a moving vehicle late Saturday evening, and that one or more people apparently then left that vehicle. Several people were also apparently stabbed, they added.

Sunday's notice warned the public to avoid “direct contact” with the suspect, saying that he may be armed and dangerous.

Police had said earlier that they had identified a suspect who has ties to Islamic groups in the German capital.