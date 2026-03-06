Gen Z party heading towards landslide victory, Balendra Shah likely to Nepal's next PM

According to the Election Commission's data available from 144 of the total 165 constituencies, the RSP has won three seats and is ahead in 104 others, local media reported.

Balendra Shah, who was the Mayor of Kathmandu till recently, is leading in Jhapa-5 constituency against four-time prime minister and CPN-UML chair K P Sharma Oli in the latter's stronghold. Shah, popularly known as Balen, received 6,551 votes, while Oli got just 1,428 votes.