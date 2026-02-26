Gaza peace initiative holds promise of a 'just and durable peace' in the region: PM Modi in Israel

Like Israel, India has a "consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards," Modi said while conveying India's deepest condolences to the families who lost their near and dear ones in the terror attack carried out by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

PM Modi's address to the Knesset, Israel's house of representatives, came hours after he landed in the country to a rousing welcome with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu along with wife Sara receiving him at the Ben Gurion airport.