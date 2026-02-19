Gas explosion kills 13 after apartment building partially collapsed in southern Pakistan

The explosion happened in a residential area of Karachi, the capital of Sindh province, local police chief Rizwan Patel said. Rescuers were still removing rubble to search for any survivors trapped under the debris, he added.

Patel provided no further details but said the search-and-rescue operation was ongoing.

Most houses and apartment buildings in Karachi, like elsewhere in Pakistan, are supplied with natural gas for cooking. However, many households also rely on liquefied petroleum gas cylinders because of low natural gas pressure.