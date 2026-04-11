Gap between rich and poor nations growing even wider: UN report

It called for scaling up investments in developing countries and reforming the international financial architecture, including the World Bank and IMF.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has repeatedly called for major changes to the two institutions, saying the IMF has benefited rich countries instead of poor ones, and the World Bank has failed in its mission, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, which left dozens of countries deeply indebted.

His criticisms echo those of outside critics who cite frustration in developing countries with the US and its European allies dominating decision-making at financial institutions.

The UN report on implementing the Seville Commitment said it represents “the best hope” to close the widening financial gap.

But in 2025, Li said 25 countries decreased their development assistance to poorer countries, leading to a 23 per cent overall drop from 2024, the largest annual contraction on record. The biggest decline – 59 per cent – was from the United States, he said.