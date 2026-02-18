Galgotias University, under fire over Chinese robodog, asked to leave AI Summit

The move comes after a huge social media uproar and backlash over the depiction of a Chinese robotic dog at its pavilion in the Expo. The University, in its defence, however, clarified that this was an endeavour to acquaint and equip its students with the latest innovations in Artificial Intelligence, and it never claimed the robot as its own product.

Social media users, however, were unrestrained in castigating the University and demanded that it own up to the fiasco and issue an apology for creating national embarrassment.

The issue also found resonance in the Chinese media, as it mocked the Indian university for copying its technological innovations and promoting the Chinese robot as its own.