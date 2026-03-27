G7 meets on Iran war as Rubio tries to sell US strategy to sceptical allies

Europe is still smarting over Trump's earlier demands to take over Greenland from NATO-ally Denmark and are concerned over US support to Ukraine in its war with Russia. The conflict in the Middle East has added another point of tension.

Asked by reporters about the reception he was expecting before boarding his flight to France, Rubio said he was looking forward to gathering with his G7 counterparts, asserting "we're going to have great meetings".

"I'm not there to make them happy," he said. "I get along with all of them on a personal level, and we work with those governments very carefully, but the people I'm interested in making happy are the people of the United States. That's who I work for. I don't work for France or Germany or Japan."

He later posted on X that he would be meeting "world leaders about the security concerns we share around the world and opportunities to address the situation in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine war".