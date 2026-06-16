G7 leaders open summit talks on Ukraine and the Middle East as Zelenskyy joins in France

The Ukraine talks come on the heels of US President Donald Trump's announcement of an agreement to end the 3 1/2-month-old US war against Iran. In recent weeks, the Iran conflict has overshadowed the war in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched more than four years ago.

Trump said he had good conversations on Sunday with both Zelenskyy and Putin. “Now that this (Iran) is finished, we're going to be focusing on that,” he said, speaking during a bilateral meeting Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron said he'll seek to persuade Trump to continue supporting Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia to help reach a peace agreement. Hours before the start of the G7 summit, Russia fired hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles at Ukraine's biggest cities in a barrage that killed 11 people and set fire to a religious landmark.

Tuesday's discussions in the French spa town of Evian-les-Bains also include a work session focused on “ending crises and ensuring stability in the Middle East.” Leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are to join the talks.