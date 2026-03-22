G7 condemns Iran’s ‘reckless’ attacks on Gulf nations, says it threatens global security

The statement said the group extends support to its “partners in the region in the face of the unjustifiable attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies.”

“We condemn, in the strongest terms, the regime’s reckless attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Iraq, in line with UNSC Resolution 2817,” the statement read.