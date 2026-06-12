From white knuckles to open barbs, Trump, Macron bring rocky history to G7 summit

Macron is the G7 member who has dealt with Trump the longest

Trump's first term, Macron appeared confident that he could persuade and influence the US leader, but the relationship increasingly has come to be defined by their disagreements.

Macron now says he is “careful” about Trump's statements, suggesting he no longer takes them at face value. Their relationship remains cordial as each calls the other “my friend.” But the relationship has also experienced some ups and downs.

As president-elect, Trump attended the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris in late 2024 at Macron's invitation. After Trump began his second term in 2025, Macron was an early Oval Office visitor. The president wrote on social media that he was “delighted” to welcome Macron back to the White House and said the relationship with France has been “very special.”

But at one point during the meeting, the French president publicly corrected Trump after he wrongly suggested that Europe would recover the money it had provided to support Ukraine. With a smile, Macron touched Trump's forearm and replied, “We provided real money.”

Macron also condemned as “brutal and unfounded” new tariffs that Trump slapped on steel, aluminum and a broader range of European imports in early 2025.

But there have also been some lighter moments mixed with the tensions.

A documentary aired last year on French television showed Macron telling Trump during a phone call that Zelenskyy had agreed to a US-backed ceasefire proposal. Trump replied, “You're the greatest.”

Macron has often said he can reach Trump directly whenever he needs to — and proved his point during last year's UN General Assembly session in New York. After police officers blocked the French leader from crossing a street because traffic had been halted for Trump's motorcade, Macron whipped out his cellphone and dialled the US president.

“How are you?” Macron said. “Guess what? I'm waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you!”