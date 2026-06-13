From rockets to brain implants, here's look at Elon Musk's vast empire

Here's a look at Musk's vast business empire.

SpaceX

Musk is CEO of SpaceX, which he founded in 2002. The company has grown far beyond rockets. It owns satellite communications service Starlink, a big source of cash for the company that generated USD 4.4 billion in operating income last year.

SpaceX also houses social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, which Musk bought for USD 44 billion in 2022 and parked it under xAI, the maker of the Grok chatbot.

Both xAI and X are money losers (the AI business lost USD 6.4 billion in operations last year). Nonetheless, SpaceX - which lost USD 2.6 billion overall from operations last year - was able to whip up enough market hype to debut with the biggest initial public offering in history on Friday, closing at just below USD 161 per share, or a total market value of USD 2.1 trillion.

Some think that price tag significantly overvalues the company. SpaceX has promised it will become a leader in AI and one day help make human life multiplanetary - with lofty, and at times sci-fi sounding, goals that range from putting data centres in space to colonising Mars. But the bulk of that hinges on unproven technology and massive capital needs.