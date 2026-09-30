From motorcycles to booze, US ban on USD 1bn worth of Canadian imports goes into effect

The ban amounts to barely a ripple in USD 880 billion worth of annual two-way trade between the two northern neighbours. But it marks another ratcheting up of President Donald Trump's second-term trade war with America's longtime ally and trading partner.

The import ban "certainly won't do anything to help the trade tensions between the United States and Canada,'' said trade attorney Patrick Childress, a partner at Holland & Knight and a former US trade official. The latest sparring began over the summer when Trump reached back to a Great Depression law to impose 50 per cent tariffs on about USD 20 billion worth of Canadian imports, charging that Canada discriminates against US dairy, auto and alcoholic beverage producers. Canada promptly counterpunched with tariffs of 15 per cent, 25 per cent or 50 per cent, matching US imports dollar for dollar.

To punish Canada for retaliating against his tariffs, Trump decided to ban a list of Canadian products, effective 12:01 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday. Economic impact likely to be modest The economic impact is likely to be minimal. Childress noted that the products on the banned list were already facing Trump's tariffs. "For a lot of these goods, the 50 per cent was already acting as a de facto ban by making importation from Canada into the United States uneconomical,? he said.