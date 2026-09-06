From bank queues to QR codes: Flood-hit Nepal's digital shift in philanthropy

For guitarist Bobby Lama of the band Mongolian Heart, the change was personal.

During the 2015 earthquake and the COVID-19 pandemic, Lama joined rescue and relief efforts, carrying cash himself to communities in need. The hassle of going to a bank meant he never considered donating to a government relief fund.

This time, after devastating floods hit the Himalayan nation, he simply scanned a QR code and sent money directly to the Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund through mobile banking, according to The Kathmandu Post newspaper.

Lama's experience reflects a broader shift in the way Nepal is responding to disasters, with the country's rapidly expanding digital payments infrastructure connecting ordinary citizens, businesses and overseas donors directly with a government relief fund.

By the 11th day after the devastating August 26 Bhotekoshi floods, more than NPR 10 billion had been collected in the relief fund, the Post report said.