A police station and the house of a treasury bench lawmaker were set on fire during this unrest.

Police and reports said Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) local farmers' wing leader Raju Mollah was killed during clashes between police and supporters of Hasina's now-disbanded Awami League in the Bhanga area of Faridpur, which is adjacent to Gopalganj, on Tuesday evening.

They said the violence initially broke out in the Tungipara sub-district of Gopalganj following the arrest of several suspected Awami League supporters. The unrest quickly spread to other parts of the district and neighbouring Faridpur, leading to the burning of a local BNP office and several motorbikes.

Reports from various newspapers, including online outlet BDnews24, stated that family members and others fled when attackers targeted BNP lawmaker SM Zilany's residence in Gopalganj. His whereabouts remain unknown as he could not be reached by phone.