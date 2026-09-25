Fresh rains pose new challenge to Nepal flood recovery

Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the country from Friday through Sunday, with extremely heavy rain possible in parts of Gandaki and Lumbini provinces.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority is monitoring river levels and disaster risks in coordination with the weather and flood forecasting authorities.

Flash floods originating near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26 devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal. The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The catastrophe killed more than 1,450 people, while around 5,600 still remain missing.