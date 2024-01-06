Fresh London Underground strikes amid pay disputes

LONDON: A fresh round of London Underground strikes have erupted amid long-term disputes over pay and working conditions, with severe disruption to transport expected from January 8 onwards.

Government body Transport for London (TfL) "has failed to avert this strike by not offering a deal that was acceptable to our members on London Underground", a spokesperson from The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said on Friday night.

"We do not take strike action lightly but we are determined to get a negotiated settlement on pay, travel facilities and a grading structure that means our members will not lose out," the spokesperson added.

Maintenance train workers at a London Underground traction maintenance depot in northwest London will walk out for 24 hours from Friday evening.

From January 8 to 10, nearly 10,000 RMT members will strike across the Tube -- the underground railway system in London.

"There is expected to be severe disruption across the whole Tube network," TfL said on social media on Friday, urging passengers to plan ahead and check before they travel.

London Underground handles up to five million passengers a day, according to TfL.

At peak times, there are over 540 trains running around the capital city.