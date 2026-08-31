Fresh flood in Trishuli River sweeps away suspension bridge in Nepal

The bridge connected Ghyalchowk of Gandaki Rural Municipality-8 in Gorkha district of Gandaki province with Charaudi along the Prithvi Highway.

The flood, which lasted for around three hours, swept away the bridge at around 11.30 am, said security officials.

With the flood washing away the bridge, residents of Gandaki Rural Municipality 7 and 8 have lost their access to the Prithvi Highway.

The 130-metre Ghyalchowk-Charaudi bridge served as a major accessible route for around 400 households of Ghyalchowk to transport their dairy goods and vegetables to the agricultural cooperative in Charaundi.