France's foreign minister says US ambassador to Paris must respond to a French summons

Speaking Tuesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, described the failure to attend as “a surprise” that flew in the face of diplomatic protocol and will dent Kushner's ability to serve as an ambassador.

“It will, naturally, affect his capacity to exercise his mission in our country,” Barrot said, speaking to public broadcaster France Info.

“When these explanations have taken place, then the US ambassador in France will, naturally, regain access to members of the French government.