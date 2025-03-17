Four prominent Indian-origin women honored by Indian Consulate, FIA in New York on Women's Day

NEW YORK: Four prominent Indian-origin women were honoured on the occasion of International Women's Day by the Consulate General of India and Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) here for their contributions across diverse fields.

Global Head of Advisory and Mergers and Acquisitions at J.P. Morgan Anu Aiyengar, CEO and Founder of A-Series Management and Investments Anjula Acharia, CEO and Founder of LDP Ventures and Founder of Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization Wendy Diamond and Reporter and Anchor at CNBC Seema Mody were honored by the Consulate General of India in New York, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of NY-NJ-CT-NE at the 7th Annual International Women's Day celebration last week.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi was the chief guest at the event that honoured the “exceptional women for their remarkable contributions across diverse fields, reinforcing a steadfast commitment to women's empowerment and recognition,” a press release issued by FIA said.

In her keynote address, Devi emphasised the crucial role women have played in strengthening bilateral relations between India and the United States. "Women of both countries and the diaspora have consistently been at the forefront of developing and nurturing the relationship between America and India," she said.

She also highlighted a recent initiative launched last week in Washington DC aimed at fostering women's development across both nations in socio-economic, financial, and technological sectors. This collaborative programme underscores both countries' commitment to women's empowerment on a global scale.

During an interactive session, the honorees shared their personal journeys, discussing the challenges they overcame in their respective fields and the pivotal moments that shaped their success. They spoke about their entrepreneurial experiences and acknowledged the women who had inspired them throughout their careers, the release added.

The discussion focused on issues of perseverance, leadership, and breaking barriers in male-dominated industries. The annual event at the Indian Consulate aims to highlight the achievements that inspire others to rise above challenges and make meaningful contributions to their families, communities, and professional domains, it said.

Consul General of India in New York Binaya Pradhan, FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya and FIA President Saurin Parikh also addressed the event, acknowledging “women's indispensable role in society and highlighting the significant progress made toward women's empowerment in India,” the press release added. “This annual observance serves as a testament to the FIA's unwavering dedication to promoting gender equality and empowering women to effect positive change in society,” it said.

The honorees were presented with a proclamation, recognizing their outstanding achievements.