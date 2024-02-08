Four persons missing after arrest by Pakistan forces; enforced disappearances continue in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Amid the ongoing protests against the enforced disappearance of Baloch people, the Pakistani forces have allegedly "disappeared" four people after their arrest from the Awaran and Mastung districts of Balochistan, The Balochistan Post reported.

A man and his son were allegedly forcibly detained from the Jhal Chedgi area of the district and subsequently moved to an undisclosed location.

The detained individuals were identified as Majeed (father) and Ajeem (son).

In a similar incident, the Pakistani forces allegedly arrested Salam Qambarani from Peerandar Awaran and subsequently moved him to an undisclosed location, according to The Balochistan Post.

Similarly, in another incident, a youth named Mohammad Alizai was detained from the Mastung district of Balochistan. Another incident of enforced disappearance was reported by Jamal Baloch, a Baloch rights activist on the social media platform 'X'.

"Amir Baloch was abducted by Pakistani forces from his home in Mastung after joining the protest against #BalochGenocide. These actions will only disappoint the people of #Balochistan regarding peaceful activism. It's the state's actions that push our youth toward other means of survival," he stated.

The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), an organisation advocating against enforced disappearances in Balochistan, confirmed the incident and, said that the youth has been taken into custody by the Pakistani forces from his home on February 2. However, no confirmation or denial regarding the incident has been received from army personnel, The Balochistan Post reported.

The incidents of enforced disappearances in Balochistan are not uncommon and has been happening daily. Another monthly report published by the Balochistan Post on enforced disappearance stated that a total of 32 Baloch individuals vanished under questionable circumstances, allegedly abducted by the Pakistani security forces. Additionally, five dead bodies were discovered belonging to the Baloch community. Meanwhile, 11 individuals who had disappeared previously returned to their homes.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee on Tuesday announced that it will run a social media campaign to raise its voice against the 'enforced disappearances' and 'extrajudicial killing' of Baloch people.

Moreover, prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch urged people to join the campaign and condemn the Pakistani authorities' atrocities in the 'Baloch nation'. However, the continuous streak of such incidents being unearthed proves that the Pakistani authorities are not ready to address the issue yet, as reported by The Balochistan Post.