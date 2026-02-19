Former South Korean President Yoon receives life sentence for imposing martial law

Yoon's lawyers reject conviction

Yoon Kap-keun, one of the former president's lawyers, accused Jee of issuing a “predetermined verdict” based solely on prosecutors' arguments and said the “rule of law” had collapsed. He said he would discuss whether to appeal with his client and the rest of the legal team.

Yoon Suk Yeol told the court the martial law decree was only meant to raise public awareness of how the liberals were paralysing state affairs, and that he was prepared to respect lawmakers if they voted against the measure.

Prosecutors said it was clear Yoon was attempting to disable the legislature and prevent lawmakers from lifting the measure through voting, actions that exceeded his constitutional authority even under martial law.

In announcing Yoon and Kim's verdicts, Jee said the decision to send troops to the National Assembly was key to his determination that the imposition of martial law amounted to rebellion.

“This court finds that the purpose of (Yoon's) actions was to send troops to the National Assembly, block the Assembly building and arrest key figures, including the National Assembly speaker and the leaders of both the ruling and opposition parties, in order to prevent lawmakers from gathering to deliberate or vote,” Jee said.

“It's sufficiently established that he intended to obstruct or paralyse the Assembly's activities so that it would be unable to properly perform its functions for a considerable period of time.”