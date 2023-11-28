Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan not presented before court at Federal Judicial Complex

ISLAMABAD: Adiala jail authorities, citing "security risks" did not present former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan before the special court at Islamabad's Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) on Tuesday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Last week, Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, who is hearing the cypher case, issued orders that Imran Khan and Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi be presented at the Federal Judicial Complex.

The cypher case is related to a diplomatic document that the federal investigation agency's charge sheet alleges was never returned by Imran Khan. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has stressed that the document included a threat from the US to oust Imran Khan as Pakistan PM. Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who are currently in prison, were indicted in the case on October 23.

Both the leaders have pleaded not guilty, according to Dawn report. The trial was being held at Adiala Jail and four witnesses had already recorded their statements, with the fifth being cross-examined when an Islamabad High Court division bench called the government's notification for jail trial "erroneous" and scrapped the entire proceedings. After the court's judgement, the special court would now start a fresh trial and the prosecution would have to file a fresh application to carry out the trial in jail, Dawn reported. Adiala jail authorities on Tuesday presented a report before the court, stating that the PTI chairman could not be presented due to "serious security risks."

Judge Zulqarnain presided over the hearing at the FJC today. During the hearing, Barrister Salman Safdar appeared as Imran Khan's lawyer while Advocate Ali Bukhari was present as Qureshi's counsel. The FIA's prosecutors, Shah Khawar and Zulfikar Abbas Naqvi, were also present during the hearing. During the hearing, the jail authorities presented a report to the court, which was reviewed by Judge Zulqarnain. Naeem Haider Panjutha, spokesman to Imran Khan on Legal Affairs, also said that a jail report has been submitted in the court. Taking to X, Panjutha stated, "Jail report has been submitted.

Jail report has been submitted. According to which, according to various sensitive organizations and police reports, there are life threats to Imran Khan." The report citing reports by intelligence agencies and the police stated that Imran Khan faces life threats, according to Dawn's report. It further added, "It has been informed that the PTI chairman faces security risks of a serious scale."

During the hearing, the jail authorities said that they have written a letter to the Islamabad police, requesting additional security. Safdar requested the court to adjourn the hearing indefinitely and grant bail to Imran Khan. Qureshi's lawyer Bukhari requested the court to issue directives for his client to be presented before the court and termed it a "legal responsibility".

The special court then reserved its verdict on the matter and Judge Zulqarnain stated that he would issue an "appropriate order." Meanwhile, an accountability court in Islamabad rejected the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request seeking an extension in the physical remand of Imran Khan in a corruption case. Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir resumed proceedings at Adiala Jail after the four-day physical remand of Imran Khan ended, according to a Dawn report. The prosecution requested that the court extend the physical remand of the PTI chairman for further investigation. However, the court rejected the request and sent Khan on judicial remand. The judge asked the prosecution to produce Imran Khan after a fortnight.