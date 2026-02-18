Former army chief seen as Zelenskyy's top rival reveals to AP rift between them

Tensions emerged soon after Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, and tempers often flared between the two men over how best to defend the country, Zaluzhnyi said. The strained relationship reached a boiling point later that year, when dozens of agents from Ukraine's domestic intelligence service raided Zaluzhnyi's office, he told the AP.

Zaluzhnyi alleges that the previously unreported incident was an act of intimidation. It risked exposing their rivalry at a time when national unity was paramount.

Zelenskyy's office and Ukraine's security service, known as the SBU, declined to comment for this story. The AP could not independently confirm Zaluzhnyi's account of the raid.