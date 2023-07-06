Foreign tourist arrivals in Israel nearly double in H1

JERUSALEM: Jerusalem The number of foreign tourists visiting Israel from January to June nearly doubled that of the same period last year, according to statistics released by the Tourism Ministry.

From January to June, 1.97 million foreign tourists arrived in Israel, compared to 1.01 million in the first half of 2022, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Tourism revenues in Israel reached 11.7 billion shekels ($3.16 billion) in the first half of 2023, more than double the 5.4 billion shekels recorded in January-June last year, it added.



