Foreign Sec Misri in Japan, conveys India’s message on zero tolerance for terror

    AuthorPTIPTI|22 May 2025 4:50 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-22 11:20:27  )
     Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with Japan's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Takehiro Funakoshi (PTI)

    TOKYO: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday met Japan's senior Foreign Ministry officials here to convey India’s message on zero tolerance for terror and discussed views on India-Japan cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Misri met Hiroyuki Namazu, Japan's Senior Deputy Foreign Minister, and “exchanged views on India-Japan cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region & other issues of common interest,” the Embassy of India in Japan said in a post on X.

    Misri also met Takehiro Funakoshi, Japan's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, for the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister Dialogue here.

    “Discussions covered advancing the India Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, and conveying India’s message on zero tolerance for terror,” the Embassy said in another post on X.

    The Indian mission carried an hashtag with both the posts: #ConnectingHimalayaswithMountFuji

    Misri's visit coincided with the visit of a multi-party delegation to Japan as part of the global outreach against terrorism emanating from Pakistan and to assert the right to self-defence following Operation Sindoor.

