For an Experiment in Political Affirmative Action, Look to Taiwan

As Taiwan began to democratize in 1987, some feminist organizations worried that quotas could send a message that women were incapable of winning elections on their own merits. But they ultimately decided to lean into quotas. They fought for and succeeded in getting four rounds of major quota reforms over the next few decades.

A law that took effect in 2002 guarantees women a seat in local council districts electing four or more members. If, say, four men received the highest numbers of votes for a four-person council, the fourth seat would go to the female candidate with the most votes, regardless of party affiliations. So the law created an incentive for all political parties to recruit and nominate female candidates. In 2030, the quota will go up to 1 in 3, and will be gender neutral. It means that in every three seats there must be at least one woman and one man.

After studying datasets from six election cycles from 2002 to 2022, Huang found that female candidates became very competitive over time. The number of electoral districts that needed to activate a reserved seat dropped from 31 in 2002 to just four in 2022.

Now women rarely need reserved seats to get elected, but the existence of those seats remains crucial to securing party nominations. “They serve as a safeguard, even when they go unused,” Huang said.

What if Taiwan had never adopted gender quotas? A redo of history isn’t possible, of course, but Japan provides a fairly good comparison. Women in both Japan and the Republic of China won their suffrage right after the World War II. And Taiwan’s election system resembles Japan’s. But Japan never reserved seats for women, and today women hold only 15% of seats in parliament. (Women make up 28% of the U.S. Congress, which puts the country 84th in a global ranking of the percentage of women in national legislatures.)