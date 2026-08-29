FM Sitharaman lands in US for six-day visit for G20 talks and meeting with business leaders

Sitharaman arrived at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Thursday following a three-day visit to Canada, where she took part in the inaugural India-Canada Economic and Financial Dialogue.

She was welcomed by the Indian Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Namgya C Khampa and the Consul General of India in Chicago, Somnath Ghosh, according to an official statement.

Sitharaman is on a nine-day joint visit to Canada and US, which is scheduled to end on September 2.

While in Chicago, the minister will participate in a roundtable conference with prominent investors and engage with leading CEOs, presidents and senior representatives of the private sector, the statement said.

The discussions will focus on India's investment opportunities, economic outlook and areas for strengthening business and investment partnerships between India and the United States.