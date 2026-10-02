Floral tributes, bhajans mark 157th Gandhi Jayanti in London

The events opened at the meditative statue of the Father of the Nation at Tavistock Square, where Indian High Commissioner to the UK P. Kumaran led a community gathering. It was attended by members of the India League, which had supported the installation of the statue over 50 years ago, and the mayor of the Camden Council – the local authority which cares for the monument.

“What makes Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy so powerful is the simplicity of his principles, and the extraordinary courage with which he lived them," said Kumaran.

“He showed that the pursuit of justice need not come at the cost of humanity, and that strength can be expressed through restraint, conviction, and compassion," the Indian envoy said.