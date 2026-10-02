Floral tributes, bhajans mark 157th Gandhi Jayanti in London

LONDON: Floral tributes and Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajans marked the 157th Gandhi Jayanti celebrations in London on Friday.
The events opened at the meditative statue of the Father of the Nation at Tavistock Square, where Indian High Commissioner to the UK P. Kumaran led a community gathering. It was attended by members of the India League, which had supported the installation of the statue over 50 years ago, and the mayor of the Camden Council – the local authority which cares for the monument.
“What makes Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy so powerful is the simplicity of his principles, and the extraordinary courage with which he lived them," said Kumaran.
“He showed that the pursuit of justice need not come at the cost of humanity, and that strength can be expressed through restraint, conviction, and compassion," the Indian envoy said.
“At the heart of Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy was his belief in the power of service. His ideals of truth, non-violence, service, and human dignity remain relevant to every society seeking a more peaceful, inclusive, and just future,” he added.
The envoy went on to reference Gandhiji’s association with London as a student of law as part of the “shared history” between the countries.
Kumaran added: “Today, that relationship has evolved into a broad, multifaceted, and forward-looking partnership encompassing a number of areas. The Indian community in the United Kingdom is an important part of this relationship. Across generations, people of Indian origin have made an invaluable contribution to British society while maintaining strong and enduring connections with India.
“As India looks towards building a Vikshat Bharat, a developed India, Mahatma Gandhi's ideals continue to provide an important moral compass.”
Alpesh Patel, President of India League, reflected upon the relevance of the Mahatma's message in an age of technological advances and AI.
“The hatred, the vitriol and the battle that's going on online is today's battle for independence, independence of our minds, to be freed from hatred," he said.
The mayor of Camden, Councillor Patricia Leman, stressed the values of "diversity and inclusion” that connect the area with Gandhiji, who is “revered across the world for his commitment to non-violence".
A Buddhist peace prayer and rendition of ‘Raghupati Raghav’ and ‘Vaishnava Jan’, Gandhiji’s favourite bhajans, concluded the proceedings at Tavistock Square.
As is customary, the gathering then made its way to Westminster for floral tributes at the Gandhi statue at Parliament Square – where a statue depicting Gandhiji in stride overlooks the House of Parliament.