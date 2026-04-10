Floods affect tens of thousands across Afghanistan: UN

According to the report, the heavy rains and resulting floods, which affected the country from March 26 to April 6, struck communities in numerous provinces, inundating hundreds of villages. More than 73,000 people have been impacted by the disaster.

Over 9,000 homes have been damaged and more than 15,500 acres of agricultural land have been destroyed, raising serious concerns about food security in the affected regions. The loss of over 500 head of livestock has further compounded the crisis for rural families who depend on farming and animal husbandry, Xinhua news agency reported.