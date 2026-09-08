Flood-hit Nepal races to rebuild bridges, restore vital road links with India, China support

The death toll from the August 26 disaster stood at 1,356 as of Monday, while 4,994 people remained missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). A total of 13,396 people have been rescued so far.

The floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border, sent the Bhotekoshi River raging downstream, washing away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects across northern and central Nepal.

Nepal has sought temporary bridges from both India and China, which have responded positively.