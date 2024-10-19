Five-member Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf delegation to meet Imran Khan at Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: A five-member delegation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will visit Adiala Jail today to meet the party's founder Imran Khan, Dunya News reported. It is expected that PTI leaders will hold talks on the constitutional amendment package with former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and seek his guidance on the issue.

The delegation comprises PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Salman Akram Raja, Hamid Raza, Barrister Ali Zafar, and Asad Qaiser, according to the Dunya News report. Following the meeting, Imran Khan's party will make its constitutional amendment package and share it with other political parties.

Earlier, PTI information secretary Sheikh Waqas said the government wants to appoint the Supreme Court's Chief Justice of its chief and termed it vital for PTI to seek Imran Khan's guidance on the issue, Dunya News reported. He said, "We trust all our MNAs They stand with PTI founder Imran Khan.They will not vote in favour of the constitutional amendment package.

The government wanted to ban PTI." Meanwhile, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced on Friday, that his party will follow PTI founder Imran Khan's directives on constitutional amendments, ARY News reported. Speaking to reporters after meeting Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said that they held discussions on the proposed constitutional amendments.

Barrister Khan said that the draft of the constitutional amendments was given a nod by the special parliamentary committee amid opposition by the PTI, ARY News reported. "We were in a meeting with Maulana Sahib when came to know that the draft has been approved by the special parliamentary committee," he further said. Khan stated that they would submit another application to meet the PTI founder. He said, "We will proceed according to Imran Khan's guidance."

