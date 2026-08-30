First priority of govt is to save life of every citizen, says Nepal PM Shah

KATHMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Saturday said the government is with the flood-affected citizens of the country and its priority is to save the life of every citizen.
The death toll from flash floods in central Nepal rose to 675 on Saturday, with more bodies being recovered even as more than 2,400 people remained missing following the disaster.
The government is very serious and sensitive towards the huge damage to life and property caused by the devastating floods in Rasuwa, Nuwakokt, Dhading and other downstream regions, the prime minister said in a social media post.
He further said that the government has intensified its efforts regarding search, rescue and relief operations.
“It is the first priority of the state to save the life of each and every citizen through the mobilisation of all the state mechanism,” he said.
Despite adversities such as bad weather conditions and difficult geographical terrain, 7,514 people have been successfully evacuated to safety through air and land routes till Saturday evening, he said.
Among the people trapped in various hydropower project sites, 279 people have been evacuated and efforts are on to evacuate the remaining people, he added.
Indian and Chinese experts have also been mobilised for the rescue operations in coordination with the Nepal Army, said the prime minister.
In total, 16 helicopters are being used, including those of the Nepal Army, and those belonging to private companies, for rescue operations, and so far 236 flights have been carried out.
So far, 18,708 security personnel, including those from Nepal Army, are being mobilised in search and rescue works, he said.
“We are also receiving support and assistance from the international community in the rescue works,” said the prime minister.
Necessary arrangements have been made for temporary accommodation for around 3,500 people who have been displaced at various schools and community buildings, Shah said, adding that their food and other daily necessity items are also being taken care of by the authorities.
Free treatment services have been arranged for the injured people and psychological counselling is also being provided to the needy people, he said.