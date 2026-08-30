First priority of govt is to save life of every citizen, says Nepal PM Shah

The death toll from flash floods in central Nepal rose to 675 on Saturday, with more bodies being recovered even as more than 2,400 people remained missing following the disaster.

The government is very serious and sensitive towards the huge damage to life and property caused by the devastating floods in Rasuwa, Nuwakokt, Dhading and other downstream regions, the prime minister said in a social media post.

He further said that the government has intensified its efforts regarding search, rescue and relief operations.

“It is the first priority of the state to save the life of each and every citizen through the mobilisation of all the state mechanism,” he said.