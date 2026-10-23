First Ebola patients in Nigeria and Kenya might have crossed paths at Uganda airport

Both patients are known to have travelled through Uganda's Entebbe International Airport on Oct. 3, said Dr. Wessam Mankoula, head of emergency preparedness and response at the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

“One of the issues we are currently investigating has been some sort of interaction between the two cases at the airport,” Mankoula said.

The current Ebola outbreak emerged in Congo in May and the disease has since been detected in three other African countries, becoming the continent's most geographically widespread Ebola outbreak in history.

Nigeria announced its first case on Tuesday, saying the patient had travelled from Uganda. Ugandan authorities denied the claim that the patient was exposed in their country and said the patient had travelled to Congo — something now disputed by health officials.

The Nigerian case, who is a Uganda-born wife of a diplomat in Abuja, had vacationed in Uganda for two weeks in September and had arrived in Nigeria in early October, officials said. Nigeria said it is currently tracing 44 contacts. Mankoula said additional contacts have been identified, but declined to give the new figure.