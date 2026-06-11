Firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping: India tells UNSC amid Iran conflict

"We expressed our deep concern at the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region that unfortunately began in the holy month of Ramadan and urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni said Wednesday.

Addressing the UN Security Council open debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Advancing Political Solutions in the Middle East: Mediation and Dialogue for Lasting Peace', Parvathaneni said India is firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping, as many of its nationals are prominent in its global workforce.